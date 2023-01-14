22.54 million children to be immunised against polio

LAHORE: The campaign of National Immunisation Days (NIDs) will commence on January 16, 2023 in the province. Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that more than 199,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunise 22.54 million children under the age of five against polio.

Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to kids at PSHD on Friday.

The health minister while talking to the media said that the campaign would continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad with two days dedicated to reaching Not Available children. In the rest of the province, the NIDs will last for five days, also with two days earmarked to reaching Not Available children.

Cheese making training: A five-day hands-on training on cheese making concluded under the auspices of Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) here on Friday.

Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and DG Research Livestock Department Dr Sajjad co-chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants. Project Director Dr M Junaid and 25 participants/professionals from public and private sectors including dairy farmers, veterinary officers, dieticians & consultants were also present. During five-day training, experts imparted theoretical, practical knowledge, techniques and skills to participant regarding food safety management systems in dairy industry, introduction of cheese and role of pasteurisation in cheese production.

The training was also given in practical demonstration and production of soft, hard ad artisan cheese, nutritional facts and health benefits of cheese, fostering entrepreneurship through business incubation, industry analysis, market strategy, promotion and advertisement of cheese variants etc.

technical skills: Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) in collaboration with the GIZ has been imparting the technical skills among the youth who returned to country during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to send them abroad.

The Member Punjab Vocational Training Council Kashif Ashfaq addressing a certificate distribution ceremony among the successful youths who completed Auto-Cad courses said that skilled labour would increase the remittances which are also affected due to Covid-19 and a large number of workforce could not go back abroad. He appreciated the efforts of the PVTC who trained 25 young people who passed out after successfully completing the Auto-Cad course. Out of these 25 students batch, 16 were already given jobs soon after completion of the course.