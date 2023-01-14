Lesson from down under

According to reports, two Australian university students have made the world’s fastest solar-powered electric vehicle (EV). It is great to see that the world is making tremendous strides when it comes to transitioning away from fossil fuels without losing convenience. This also highlights the importance of investing in higher education and research.

The Pakistan education authorities should take note of this example. Our universities should do more than just taking exams and handing out degrees; they should become centres of innovation.

Shah Murad

Kech