LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman Thursday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that he had taken back his order, denotifying Parvez Elahi as the chief minister after he [Elahi] proved the house’s confidence and he considered that as legitimate.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir and Justice Asim Hafeez, disposed of the petition, challenging denotification of the Punjab CM after receiving the governor’s reply.

Elahi’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the bench that his client had taken the vote of confidence. He added that 186 members expressed confidence in his client. The governor’s counsel, Mansoor Usman Awan, also confirmed to the bench that the chief minister had taken the vote of confidence. The court remarked: “Is the governor satisfied with the vote of confidence?” The governor’s counsel requested the court to make the assembly proceedings part of the court record.

The court asked the CM’s lawyer if he intended further hearing on the petition, as Elahi’s floor test had been completed. Barrister Ali Zafar agreed that after the vote of confidence, the petition had become ineffective, but he would like to argue on the governor’s notification, as it was a “matter of principle”, adding the governor should have given reasons on removal of the CM and the cabinet. Justice Hafeez remarked that if Ali Zafar was contesting the legality of the governor’s order, then the issue would reach a logical end. Barrister Zafar argued that the governor’s de-notification order was illegal, and urged the court to give its findings. However, governor’s lawyer requested the bench for time to take instructions from his client. The bench approved the request and adjourned the hearing. After the break, governor’s counsel informed the bench that he had spoken to his client and he had confirmed the vote of confidence and had also taken back his de-notification order. The court observed that everything had happened according to the law and the Constitution, and remarked that they wanted minimum court intervention in such matters. However, Justice Hafeez remarked that he would be giving an additional note in the verdict.