NZ boss hails ‘fantastic’ security arrangements

KARACHI:New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has praised the security arrangements made by Pakistan for hosting New Zealand cricket team.

“It has been great. We were very well looked after. The security has been fantastic," White said in a video message provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The cricket has been amazing as well so we had a great time.

They are enjoying the hospitality, they are enjoying the quality of cricket. They have very great time and feel very safe and secure,” White said.

He said that they had a lot of contact with England, Australia and of-course other teams as well who toured Pakistan during the last two years.

“Pakistan is such a strong nation both on and off the field and I think international cricket will be played here fully in the future,” White said.