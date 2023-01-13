NZ boss hails ‘fantastic’ security arrangements

KARACHI:New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has praised the security arrangements made by Pakistan for hosting New Zealand cricket team.
“It has been great. We were very well looked after. The security has been fantastic," White said in a video message provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
“The cricket has been amazing as well so we had a great time.
They are enjoying the hospitality, they are enjoying the quality of cricket. They have very great time and feel very safe and secure,” White said.
He said that they had a lot of contact with England, Australia and of-course other teams as well who toured Pakistan during the last two years.
“Pakistan is such a strong nation both on and off the field and I think international cricket will be played here fully in the future,” White said.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s four-member team will participate in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships scheduled...
KARACHI: Bilal Soomro and Shahab Khan moved into the semi-finals of men’s singles at 11th Essa Lab national tennis...
KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association Inter School Hockey Championship will be played from January 23-31, a KHA...
SYDNEY: Australia pulled out of an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena on his return to the Australian...
MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired...
Comments