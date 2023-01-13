Alam takes slim lead as CAS Open tees off

KARACHI: Muhammad Alam carded an impressive round of four-under par 68 to take a one-shot lead in the Sunridge 42nd Chief of Air Staff Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club on Thursday.

On a day when the players encountered challenging and windy conditions at the Airmen course, PAF's Alam was at the top of his game as he made six birdies on his way to an impressive card.

Just one shot off the pace was the duo of title favourite Shabbir Iqbal and Muhammad Naeem at 69. At 71 was the quartet of Matloob Ahmed, Shahid Javed Khan, Arshad Rasheed and Syed Raza Ali Rizvi.

Alam catapulted himself to the top of the leader-board in the Rs11 million championship as he made three birdies on the last four holes. On the front nine he made two bogeys and two birdies but was in full flow after the turn as he carded 32 with the help of four birdies to take the lead.

Shabbir also carded 36 on the front nine but sank a series of birdies to finish 33 on the back nine.

Among other performers of the day were Muhammad Zubair, Talib Hussain, Ahmed Baig and Muhammad Amir at 72.

In the senior professionals’ category, Islamabad’s Muhammad Tariq fired a superb round of 68 to take a four-shot lead. At second place was Muhammad Akram at 72.