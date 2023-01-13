Iran says British ‘spy’ facing execution was a top defence official

TEHRAN: An Iranian-British dual national sentenced to be hanged for spying for UK intelligence once held roles at the top of Tehran´s defence and security establishment, Iran´s state media said on Thursday.

Alireza Akbari held posts including “deputy minister of defence for foreign affairs” and was in the “secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council”, state news agency IRNA reported. Akbari had also been an “adviser to the commander of the navy” as well as “heading a division at the defence ministry´s research centre”, it added.