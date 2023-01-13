Clinic destroyed in DIK blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A private medical clinic was destroyed while adjacent shops were damaged in an explosion in Landa Sharif Adda in the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station on Thursday.

The police said that unidentified miscreants had planted explosives in the private medical facility run by Dr Ramat Ali Baloch.

The clinic was completely destroyed when the explosives went off with a big bang. The blast was so huge that it was heard far and wide, causing panic among people.

Several adjacent shops were also damaged in the explosion.

Soon after the explosion, the personnel of police and Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

The BDU personnel said that it could be an improvised explosive device that caused the explosion.