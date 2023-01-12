Nawaz Sharif, Maryam return to London from Geneva

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have returned to London after spending a week in Switzerland.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz reached London late on Tuesday night with other family members. They also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Swiss capital after the PM arrived in the capital for the climate conference where over $10 billion were pledged for Pakistan.

A Sharif family source said that Maryam Nawaz would be returning to Pakistan within 10 days from London.

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif were accompanied to Geneva by family members and Dr Adnan Khan, the private physician of Nawaz Sharif. Over the weekend, Dr Khan tweeted that Maryam Nawaz had undergone throat surgery at a local hospital.

Sources said that both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had their extensive medical appointments booked in the Swiss capital. They also met Shehbaz Sharif for three hours where issues related to Punjab and Pakistan’s economy were discussed and decisions taken.