Peshawar to get Safe City Project, finally

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital got some hope of having a Safe City after 13 years of wait as an agreement was signed on Wednesday between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the consultants at Central Police Office.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high-ups attended the ceremony. DIG Waqar Ahmad, Project Director Safe City, Peshawar, and Jawad Ayub Baig CEO, M/S Carbonate (pvt) signed the agreement.

The Safe City Project, Peshawar, is to make the urban areas of Peshawar safe and secure through technology-driven efforts. The main purpose of the project is to combat terrorism and other crimes particularly street crimes, car lifting and motorcycle theft through the best use of latest gadgetries.

With the installation of high resolution CCTV cameras, the main place will come under preview by the police and it will not be possible for lawbreakers to hide from the camera’s eyes. As many as 915 points have been identified under the project. Besides, Optical Fibre Cable on 1000 kilometres and 25 LTE Towers would be installed.

An integrated Command Control and Communication Centre would be established at Police Station East Cantt. The salient features of the mega project include surveillance, integrated Emergency Response, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Electronic Evidence collection.

In 1st phase, it will be started in Hayatabad as a pilot project, which will be completed in short span of five months. IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari on the occasion informed that the Safe City Project, Peshawar, would usher in a new era of latest security apparatus in the provincial capital. He added that the present government had taken several steps for enhancing the capability of the KP Police.

He particularly praised Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his services and guidance to the KP Police and said that Safe City was an ample proof in this regard. The IGP assured full support and help for the in-time completion of this gigantic project and hoped that the project would prove a milestone in respect of modern security arrangements.