Police foil escape bid of accused from court

Islamabad : A nominated accused, allegedly, involved in a rape case attempted to escape after his bail application was rejected by the court of law but the police foiled his endeavour and arrested him with his two facilitators Wednesday, police said.

The court when rejected the bail of the accused, he tried to escape from the courtroom on instigation from his aides standing outside the court who resisted the police during his escape.

The police on duty took prompt action and arrested the accused and his two accomplices while the rest fled. Police teams conducted raids to nab the fleeing accused. The accused were shifted to the Margalla police station and started further legal proceedings.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the police personnel for their excellent duty.