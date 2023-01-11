Milkmen playing with lives of consumers, adulteration goes unchecked

Rawalpindi : The milkmen are playing with the lives of people by mixing dangerous items like detergents, refined oil and different other chemicals in milk and selling it at skyrocketing prices. The milk releases bad smell after boiling but concerned authorities are seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik admitted all facts and figures and has decided to enact the Minimum Pasteurization Law regarding the ban on the sale of loose milk to ensure the provision of pure and fresh milk across the province. He said that the law will be implemented in some areas in the first phase and to be expanded gradually across the province including Rawal­pindi. “I will take strict action against officials of my department for only doing paper work rather taking action against corrupt milkmen for playing with the lives of people,” he warned.

According to a survey conducted by ‘The News,’ profiteers extensively mix washing powder, flour, CMC-powder, refined oil, detergent, chemicals and other things to thicken milk, which is extremely hazardous to health. Similarly, the drums often used for milk storage have serious health implications. There is no proper way to check the hygiene level of milk. Milkmen are playing with the lives of public. Most of the milk comes from Sargodha, Bhalwal, Mandibahauddin and Sahiwal in dirty drums for distribution at shops. The retail shopkeepers sell it at higher prices of Rs160 to Rs180 per litre.

The most affected areas are Defense Road, Adiala Road, Dehri Hasanabad, Bakramandi, Tulsa Road, Dhok Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Tench Bhatta, Ratta Amral, Misriyal Road, Dhok Syedan, Scheme-III, Raheemabad, Jhanda Chichi, Shah Faisal, Sadiqabad and Muslim Town where milkmen were selling unhygienic milk. Talking to ‘The News’, people belonging to different walks of life said checking agencies have completely failed to provide fresh milk to public. The milk sellers were not only selling milk at skyrocketing rates but playing with the lives of public as well, people bemoaned.

Muhammad Abid, a resident of Defense Road said that quality is no matter now. The concerned authorities have completely flopped to arrest milkmen for selling unhygienic milk and playing with the lives of public. The packed milk is selling at higher prices of Rs220 per litre. “How can we purchase this milk,” he said.

Mehwish Rauf, a housewife said that she cannot afford dry milk and packed milk for her children. We purchase open milk selling at Rs160 to Rs180 per litre but this milk releases smell after boiling. “My infant children are also facing belly issues after using this milk,” she said. Rawalpindi Gawa­la Association (RGA) senior representatives on condition of anonymity have also admitted all fact and figures said that they were purchasing fodder at skyrocketing rates. “How could we sell fresh milk at cheaper prices,” they claimed.