Well played

This refers to the news report ‘Keep shinning’: Babar Azam praises Sarfaraz Ahmed for magnificent ton’ (January 6, 2023). Hats-off to our Boys in Green for their valiant efforts to prevent New Zealand from winning the Test series.
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a key role for his team during the series, especially through his heroic ton on the last day of the final test. Sarfaraz was the star of the series and his career is a lesson to us all in grit and perseverance.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
The SBP reserves have declined to a precarious level of $4.5 billion, the lowest during the past 10 years and...
Things have become so warped in Pakistan, that the small percentage of those who do pay their taxes are constantly...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Back from the brink?’. The title could not have been more appropriate. I...
Pakistan, like always, is facing another socio-economic disaster. Voices of concern are now being raised by all...
I have been sharing my thoughts through letters to the editor in various newspapers for the last couple of decades....
Pakistan was created through a broad-based consensus of Muslims from across British India. Ironically, the spirit of...
Comments