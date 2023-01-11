Well played

This refers to the news report ‘Keep shinning’: Babar Azam praises Sarfaraz Ahmed for magnificent ton’ (January 6, 2023). Hats-off to our Boys in Green for their valiant efforts to prevent New Zealand from winning the Test series.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a key role for his team during the series, especially through his heroic ton on the last day of the final test. Sarfaraz was the star of the series and his career is a lesson to us all in grit and perseverance.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech