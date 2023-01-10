Toshakhana case: Plea to remove Imran as PTI chief dismissed as infructuous

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, declaring it infructuous.

The petition came up for hearing before a three-member LHC bench, presided over by Chief Justice Amir Bhatti. The petitioner, Afaq Ahmad advocate, appeared in the court, pleading that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not disqualifying Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship after its verdict in Toshakhana case.

The LHC CJ remarked that the petition had apparently become infructuous after the ECP proceedings. “Your problem stands resolved after the ECP notice,” remarked the judge. Afaq Ahmad claimed that his petition had not become infructuous. “My arguments should be heard after Azhar Siddique’s petition,” he pleaded with the court.

The LHC CJ remarked that now Imran Khan himself had become a petitioner. Any petition from the voter of the constituency had apparently become infructuous. Azhar Siddique said, “I know Imran Khan’s petition is being heard by a single bench.” The court also dismissed a petition, filed by a voter of the constituency against disqualification of Imran Khan in prohibited funding case, being withdrawn by the voter.