MQM, PSP, Sattar-led faction to jointly stage demo against ECP tomorrow

KARACHI: The top leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the MQM Restoration Committee and the Pak Sarzameen Party have agreed to jointly stage a strong demonstration outside the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow) against the controversial delimitations of constituencies for holding the local bodies polls in the city.
The consensus to this effect was reached as the leadership of the three political entities jointly held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House late on Monday night.
The three political factions also agreed to jointly initiate legal proceedings against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad without resolving the issue of delimitations of constituencies.
The meeting paved the way for the possible merger of the three political parties in the near future. The meeting was attended by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, and other main leaders of the three political entities.
