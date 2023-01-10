Nine suspected terrorists arrested

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine terror suspects from different part of the province.
According to a spokesperson for CTD, on the directions of Punjab IG in the wake of current wave of terrorism, the CTD conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.
The CTD conducted 70 combing and search operations in which 72 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said and added that during these combing operations, 3,432 suspects were interrogated, 1,290 persons were biometrically checked and 9 suspects were arrested.
He said 9 FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Sharqpur, Raja Jhang Kasur, Sadar Johorabad Khushab, City Dunyapur Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin and Renala Khurd Okara.
Among the arrested suspects are Zahoor Hussain, Liaquat Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Farooq, Hanif Ghori, Haq Nawaz, Hussain Bakhsh, Nadir Hussain and Nazir, he said and added that the police also recovered one pistol 30 bore, repeater, loudspeaker and other ammunition from them.
Further investigations are under way, he added. The spokesman said that the CTD Punjab is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will make s efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars. In case of any information regarding terrorism, please call on Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab helpline (0800-11111), he concluded.
LAHORE: The lawyer for Naveed, the main accused in attack on PTI chief Imran Khan, has filed an application in a court...
PESHAWAR: A fire broke out at the Cardiology Department of the Lady Reading Hospital on Monday but did not cause any...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company has started a pilot project of door-to-door waste collection in GOR-1 and VI...
LAHORE: Husband stabbed his 55-year-old wife to death with an axe in Green Town on Monday.Reportedly, the suspect...
LAHORE: Effective measures have been taken to ensure prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province. In a statement...
LAHORE: The 9th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee regarding universal health insurance was held in the Civil...
Comments