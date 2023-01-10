Tribal women block highway to resent flour crisis

LANDIKOTAL\JAMRUD: A large number of women and children blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway at various places in the Khyber tribal district on Monday to register a protest against the high prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities.
The protesters blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway at the Sheikhwal area in Landikotal. They put stones on the road and suspended traffic movement for hours.The protesting women chanted slogans to demand the availability of flour at a lower price.
An elderly woman told reporters that cut grass from the nearby hills and sale it to buy food for her family. “I am a widow and can not afford to purchase a flour bag for Rs,3,850 for my children,” she added.Men and children blocked the road at Takia and other localities in Landikotal against skyrocketing atta prices and the unavailability of Landikotal bazaars.
Women protested against the daily increase in flour prices in Jamrud and blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway which led to vehicles being stranded. They were chanting slogans against the government.
The women who participated in the protest said the rising inflation had forced them and their children into starvation. They demanded the government to ensure that wheat four was available to the people at lower prices.
