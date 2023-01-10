Fog disrupts flight schedule

LAHORE:Poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed on Monday.

As per details, the heavy fog has dropped the visibility at the runway of Lahore airport. The departure of PIA flight PK-186 has been shifted to Islamabad airport from Lahore. The international flight between Riaz and Karachi PK-748 and the domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi was also delayed as a result of fog. The private airline’s flight from Karachi to Lahore has been suspended. The Lahore-bound flight from Sharjah couldn’t land as a result of heavy fog. Dense fog has blanketed different cities of Punjab including Lahore paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.