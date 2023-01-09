Joint search operations conducted

Our crime correspondent
Islamabad: The Islamabad and Rawalpindi police conducted a joint search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station, a police spokesman said.
A search and combing operation was conducted in the jurisdiction PS Pirwadhai areas by CTD, Rawalpindi police and Quick response teams under the supervision of SP CTD.
During the search operation 90 houses, 88 suspects and 18 motorcycles were checked. Nine suspicious people were shifted to the police station for verification.
IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All divisional police officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.
