Imran isolated Pakistan in comity of nations: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that former premier Imran Khan isolated the country in the comity of nations.

Addressing the launching ceremony of development projects in his hometown Lalamusa, he said had Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan not been removed from power, he would have caused more damage to the country. He said that inflation was at its peak during the PTI government.

He said Imran angered friendly countries including Turkey, Malaysia, China and Europe, and soon after assuming power, he vitiated ties with China. The PPP leader said Imran regarded it as his success that a storm of indecency was unleashed on the social media. Now Imran was attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan. He was talking against the state institutions.