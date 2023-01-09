Pakistan women team to fly to Saudi Arabia today

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will fly out of Lahore for Saudi Arabia on Monday (today) to feature in the Four-Nation Cup which will begin from January 11.

Maria Khan, as usual, will lead the side while Malika-e-Noor will be her deputy during the event which will be held in Dammam.

Pakistan will begin their journey in the event with a game against Comoros on January 11.

It will be followed by their matches against Mauritius on January 15 and hosts Saudi Arabia on January 19.

Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik said that the line-up carries experienced players along with new talent.

"The national team is expected to perform well in the first event of 2023. We are providing equal opportunities to male and female footballers to play international matches which will yield positive results in future," Haroon said.

Pakistan squad: Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Nadia Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmena Malik, Zoya Zeeshan.

Midfielders: Maria Khan, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani.

Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Akram Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan, Sophiya Qureshi;

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf, Rumaysa Khan.