PM seeks Kuwait’s participation in climate moot

PM Shehbaz seeks Kuwait’s participation in climate moot. Twitter/GovtOfPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with the prime minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Shehbaz apprised the Kuwaiti PM of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023 and requested high level participation. The Kuwaiti PM expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait, including in trade, investment, labour and other key sectors.

The prime minister of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of PM Shehbaz and reassured of the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Kuwait hosts over 100,000 strong Pakistani diaspora, which is contributing significantly in the development and progress of both nations.

The prime minister, meanwhile, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Shair Alam Mehsud.

Shehbaz expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.