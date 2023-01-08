Convocation of RIU held

Islamabad : The seventeen convocation of Riphah International University was held at the convention centre here.

Riphah International University (RIU) is the only university, which is organising the education and training of male and female students based on Islamic ethical values. “For this purpose, Riphah has set some values as a guiding light. ‘Al-Akhira’, ‘Itteqan’, ‘Rahma’, ‘Mushawra’, ‘Ijtemahiya’ and ‘Mohasiba’ are the values that Riphah adheres to as its basic values and I want to assure you that you can become a good doctor and a good engineer in professional life only by applying these values.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anees Ahmed expressed these views during his speech at the seventeenth convocation of RIU. He congratulated the newly graduates and advised them to serve the nation and play a positive role in this regard.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan said that today is a day of pride and gratitude not only for the students but also for their parents and teachers because no student is successful only because of hard work, until the sacrifices of his/her parents and the commitments of his/her teachers are involved. Dr. Shaista said that higher education programmes should be able to face a world beyond frontiers and it is good to learn that RIU has already established its footprint outside Pakistan and that too with the best faculty, structure, and systems to support its mission. She also appreciated the utilisation of these resources by RIU to teach and train socially sensitive, and globally competitive human capital.