Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu govt

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it’s already giving the Biden administration headaches.
Just days into its mandate, a controversial member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Cabinet riled US diplomats with a visit to a Jerusalem holy site that some believe may be harbinger of other contentious moves, including vast expansions of Jewish settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians.
And, Netanyahu’s government adopted punitive measures against the Palestinians that run in direct opposition to several recent Biden moves to boost US-Palestinian relations, including restoring assistance to the Palestinian Authority that had been cut during the Trump administration and allowing Palestinian officials to visit the United States.
The new government is an unwelcome complication for a Biden national security team seeking to shift attention away from the Middle East and toward rivals like China and Russia.
It also comes as Republicans take control of the House of Representatives and are eager to cast Biden as unfriendly to Israel ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Bracing for more turmoil, Biden is dispatching his national security adviser to Israel in mid-January in a bid to forestall potentially deepening rifts between his administration and its top Mideast partner.
Their message goes beyond warnings about inflaming tensions with Palestinians: It’s also about not cozying up with Russia, particularly now that Moscow is relying on Israel’s main enemy, Iran, in its war on Ukraine; and not upsetting the delicate Middle East security balance.
LONDON: The UK will host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal...
TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months...
BEIJING: China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s...
MOSCOW: Moscow insisted on Saturday its army was observing a ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas despite...
WASHINGTON: A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on...
WASHINGTON: Kevin McCarthy was named as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday, ending days of...
Comments