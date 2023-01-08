Shiffrin in contention to equal Vonn record

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia: Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth after the first run of the World Cup giant slalom event on Saturday as she seeks to equal fellow American Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 victories.
Canada’s Valerie Grenier was the fastest at Kranjska Gora ahead of Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and Italian Federica Brignone, the Olympic silver medallist in Beijing last year.
Grenier was four hundredths of a second ahead of Gut-Behrami and 0.16sec faster than Brignone. Shiffrin was fifth fastest, 0.31sec behind Grenier.
