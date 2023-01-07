No let-up in terror acts: Cop martyred, another injured in Lakki attacks

LAKKI MARWAT: There was no let-up in the attacks on the law enforcers as a policeman was martyred along with his friend and another cop was injured in two separate attacks here on Friday.
The sources said in the first incident of terror, suspected militants targeted a cop, Younas Khan, and his friend Asmatullah near Paharkhel Thal village. Both lost their lives in the armed attack.
In another incident, a traffic police official was injured when armed men opened fire at him at Lorry Adda. Sources said Farman Khan, the cop deputed to streamline traffic, was seriously injured in the firing.
The assailants escaped by firing shots into the air to create a scare. The injured cop was shifted to the City Hospital. Banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani claimed responsibility for the Paharkhel Thal attack. It may be mentioned here that a cop was martyred and another sustained injuries in an attack on Thursday.
The sources said a patrolling car of the Shadikhel police had come under fire by suspected militants on the Marwat Canal Road in Bettani sub-division. The car was on its way to reinforce the Vargari Police Station which had been attacked by armed men.
Samiullah, police jawan, embraced martyrdom while Additional Station House Officer Habibullah was seriously injured in the attack. A police spokesperson confirmed that unidentified armed men had attacked the Vargari Police Station in Bettani sub-division of Lakki Marwat on Thursday night.
The local people came out armed and started firing at the unidentified attackers during which the police force was also called from the nearby police stations.
