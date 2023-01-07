Govt trying to poison Imran to death, claims Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday alleged that the PML-N-led coalition government was trying to poison PTI chief Imran Khan.

“They have hatched a plot to kill Imran Khan… first they [government] said Imran Khan was not hit by bullets. If it is not so, then did firecrackers hit him?” he said while lashing out at the PDM leaders.

Rashid made these remarks while addressing an anti-inflation protest rally outside the Lal Haveli.

“Now they are conspiring to eliminate Imran Khan through slow poising, as they don’t want to contest elections against him,” he added, reports Geo News.

A day earlier, PTI chief Imran alleged that the gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3 was actually a plot to assassinate him like the former Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer in Islamabad 11 years ago.

Imran was injured when shots were fired at the container on which he was standing, while leading his anti-government long march towards Islamabad, in Wazirabad town of the Gujrat district on November 3. Imran had allegedly received bullet wounds to his leg.