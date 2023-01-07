LHC stops transfer of Tareen’s petition

The Lahore High Court in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has stopped the transfer of a petition against the cancellation of land transfer of Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill to another forum.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed gave these orders on an application of Jahangir Tareen against the cancellation of land transfer of the JWD Sugar Mills.

Tareen’s lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued that 600-kanal land of the mill in Rahim Yar Khan was cancelled. The land transfer was cancelled due to political pressure. He said the additional deputy commissioner, Revenue, Rahim Yar Khan, approved the request for restoration of land transfer in the name of Jahangir Tareen. However, the application was transferred to another forum without any legal justification.

The counsel argued that the transfer of the application was done unlawfully.

The court, after hearing the arguments, stopped the transfer of the application to another forum. The court also sought a reply from the senior member of the Board of Revenue and other parties on the next hearing.