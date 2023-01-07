 
Saturday January 07, 2023
MWM chief meets Imran, announces support for Elahi

The chief of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffery announced his party’s cooperation to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the probable vote of confidence

By News Desk
January 07, 2023
Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffery calls on PTI chief Imran Khan. Twitter
LAHORE: The chief of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffery on Friday announced his party’s cooperation to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the probable vote of confidence.

The MWM leader reached Zaman Park at the request of former premier Imran Khan and, on the occasion, MPA Syeda Zahra Naqvi discussed in detail the reason behind her statement that she would not give vote to Pervaiz Elahi.

During discussion with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Allama Nasir Abbas explained his apprehensions regarding the Punjab government on which Imran Khan gave an assurance to alleviate the MWM’s concerns.

The MWM leader announced to give complete support to the PTI.

