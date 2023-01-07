Exhibition of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal’s digital photos held at SMIU

The Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications Karachi (DEMP) organised a digital photographic exhibition and an intra-university quiz competition in observance of the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at his alma mater Sindh Madressat ul Islam University (SMIU), said a press release issued on Friday.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebudin Sarhai Memon and Director General Press Information Department Karachi Iram Tanveer inaugurated the exhibition at the gallery of the university.

The photographic exhibition displayed rare digital photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Iqbal and glimpses from the struggle of the leaders during the Pakistan Movement.

A three-stage quiz competition amongst four teams was also held in the main auditorium of the university. The students were asked various questions pertaining to the personal life and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for the achievement of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Prof Memon lauded the leadership qualities and statesmanship of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Iram Tanveer, while felicitating the DEMP Karachi and the SMIU, for jointly organising this programme, saying that there would be no better place other than SMIU for observing the Quaid Day.