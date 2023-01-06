Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

WEST BANK: The Israeli army killed a Palestinian boy on Thursday in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said, where armed clashes broke out between militants and Israeli forces.

The health ministry announced “Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today”. Israel´s military said “armed suspects fired towards the soldiers, who responded with live fire” during an operation to arrest two people.