Arms licence office reopened

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Thursday reopened the arms licence office in the Home and Tribal Affairs Department after it remained closed for more than a month.

The closure had caused a huge backlog of applications for arms licenses.

The arms licence office was closed almost a month ago, reportedly on reports of mismanagement and an alleged culture of bribery.

According to sources, someone in the staff had demanded a bribe from an applicant who had come to the office with a reference to a senior bureaucrat.

There were reports that licenses were issued to the residents of other districts, including tribal districts.

An inquiry was ordered and the office was closed.

The office was finally opened but the issue was hushed up as nobody knew what happened to the inquiry report.

Also, it was not clear as to who was in fact involved in the scandal and what action was taken against them.