12 BRT buses to ply on new express route from Jan 10

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar will start a new express route (ER 12) from Shah Alam Pull to Mall of Hayatabad on January 10, 2023.

The spokesperson for TransPeshawar, Saddaf Kamil, said that initially 12 buses would be operationalised on this route. “A fleet of 62 news buses has arrived and after initialising the first 12 buses on ER-12, the remaining buses will be operationalised gradually in the coming weeks on current routes as well as new routes,” she added.

“The ER-12, will start from Shah Alam Pull, enter the corridor at Malik Saad Station and will continue till Mall of Hayatabad. This route will have a total of 11 stops including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Landay Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazaar, Saddar, Peshawar University and Mall of Hayatabad,” she added.

This was going to be the first of five new routes which TransPeshawar had announced at the end of 2022, the spokesperson said, adding, apart from ER-12 these new routes include a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Payan (DR-14).

“To meet the growing demand from the people of Peshawar, the system is continuously expanding. Five new routes have been approved which will be operationalized one by one, in the next few weeks,” Saddaf Kamil said.

Currently a feeder route (DR-3B) is operational from Shah Alam Pul to Malik Saad Shaheed Station covering a total of 22 stations in between.

This route transports about 17,000 passengers per day. The start of ER-12 will not only divide the number of passengers on DR-3B but will also be helpful in dividing the rush of passengers from Malik Saad till Mall of Peshawar. With the reduced commute time, Saddaf Kamil said, the Express Route would be especially beneficial for students commuting to University of Peshawar.