Corrosive content

The deluge of audio and video leaks of political figures is a worrying development. People tend to believe the content of this leaks though there is no evidence to verify that they are true.
This type of character assassination will only further aggravate the fractious nature of our politics, making meaningful and necessary legislation impossible. Even if these leaks are the real deal, they constitute a serious ethical violation and are not permitted under our laws.
Marvi Malik
Ghotki
