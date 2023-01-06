TTP threat

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has explicitly threatened two of Pakistan’s ruling parties – the PML-N and the PPP. In a statement released on Wednesday, the terrorist group named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and warned that “concrete action” will be taken against their top leadership if these two parties "remain firm on their position and continue to be slaves of the army”. This statement comes just days after the NSC decided that there will be zero tolerance for terrorism in the country. Needless to say, the TTP’s statement brings back ominous memories; we saw the ANP lose its entire leadership at the hands of the TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about a decade back. From Benazir Bhutto to Shuja Khanzada and many others, political leaders have been targeted by terrorist outfits. Which is why no one can or should take this statement lightly.

There have already been some troubling developments on the terrorism front. The murder of two intelligence officers in Khanewal on Tuesday is a sign that all is not well in the country as two groups, the TTP and the Al-Qaeda-linked Lashkar-e-Khorasan, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Though the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) is conducting raids for the suspect’s arrest, the blatant attack has raised serious concerns about the TTP’s resurgence and how they are able to target intelligence officials and security forces with impunity. The planning and execution of such attacks requires proper intel, recce, and preparation. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had earlier said that there would be no talks with the TTP or any other terrorist organization but then came his statement that the government may consider re-engaging with the TTP if the latter agrees to come under the ambit of the constitution. At a time when Pakistan is facing the worst onslaught of terrorism after having eradicated it from our soil, such contradictory statements by the interior minister cause further confusion. Negotiations should never be off the table but only from a position of power and when the militant group is ready to lay down arms. The TTP’s behaviour is hardly showing any signs of backing off.

In this, it is extremely unfortunate that Imran Khan would use this moment to make statements calling the PPP and PML-N ‘liberal’ parties that want the West to support them and so use the bogey of ‘religious people coming to power’ for such ends. First, talking about the dangers of religious extremism is already difficult. And, second, we have seen enough attacks on those seen as ‘liberal’ (Benazir, ANP to name just a few) to be wary of such dangerous discourse being employed. Imran Khan should think twice before using such language, especially when a terrorist entity has literally named those in the current government. The time for negotiation and pacification is past. The time for using dangerous cards against opponents is also long gone – it should never have been there in the first place. The time for coordinated, cohesive strategies to counter militancy and terrorism in both spirit and action is here.