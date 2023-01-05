KP govt to establish CFCs at village, neighborhood council level

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government and Rural Development Department has decided to establish Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) at the village council and neighborhood council levels across the province, including the merged districts.

Under the scheme, apart from birth, marriage and death certificates, all municipal facilities will be available and provided from one place of VC or NHC office as per the one-window operation policy of the provincial government, says an official statement.

A joint meeting of Local Government Department and NADRA officials was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah at the Local Government Secretariat, wherein it was decided to connect the above mentioned centers with the database of NADRA with regard to the provision of municipal and all other facilities.

The meeting took stock of all matters and issues for early implementation of the scheme and some necessary decisions were also taken.

The secretary local government stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had started the process of digitisation of all government affairs and to ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities and services to the people at their doorsteps. He said that hopefully the NADRA authorities would cooperate with the Local Government Department in implementing the scheme and plan of setting up Facilitation Centers at Village and Neighborhood Council level as soon as possible so that all government facilities are available to the people at their doorstep.