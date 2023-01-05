PDM, PPP, PTI responsible for crises: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers against the worsening economic and security situation which could help enemies to plot against nuclear country.

Addressing a training workshop for JI workers at Mansoora here Wednesday, he reminded that nuclear Pakistan had remained a target of enemies ever since it achieved the capability, and they have been continuously plotting to de-nuclearise it by creating internal chaos and economic de-stability. He said the enemies wanted to create Sri Lanka and Ukraine like situation in Pakistan to take advantage to unleash further propaganda that the country is unsafe for the nuclear assets.

The PDM, the PPP and the PTI, he said, were equally responsible for the prevailing economic devastation by obtaining heavy foreign loans, bad governance and corruption. He alleged that these parties jointly created economic, social and political crises, adding that the troika had always fought to protect their self-interests, ignoring real issues.

He said the PDM government was the continuation of the PTI as both failed to fix the economy and provide relief to the masses. They, he added, desperately failed to bring down inflation and address the problem of rising unemployment. The provincial governments, he said, were afraid of holding local governments elections as they could not face people. He said the governments in Pakistan were in constant habit of taking direction from Washington. He said the attitude of democratic governments also remained undemocratic in the country. He said the families and individuals run political parties in the country. The JI leader asked the rulers to address the demands of the people of Balochistan. He said the residents of Gwadar were demanding their rights. The rulers, he said, must embrace them instead of pushing people to the wall.

He said the elections were the need of the hour to put the country on track, but polls without reforms would bring no solution. He said the country needed civilian supremacy, a free judiciary, and an independent and powerful election commission. He said that the JI would continue struggle for the rights of the people.