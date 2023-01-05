Turning point

Climate change and global warming dominated the headlines in 2022. The past year was a watershed for environmental issues; all the damage we have done over the past decades finally seemed to be hitting home. While some countries were flooded, others had severe drought.
In our cases, we had plenty of both. It is time to do things the right way and take climate and environmental issues more seriously.
Nikeeta Lohana
Hyderabad
