PM approves executive allowance for Economist Group, others

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Tuesday informed the Planning Commission officers that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved provision of Executive Allowance to the Economist Group and others and they would get it soon. Now the Planning Commission officers have decided to end their pen-down strike from Wednesday (today) after the announcement.

The sources said the government had decided that the Executive Allowance of 150 pc provided to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and OMG would be reduced to 100 pc so the Economist Group will also be provided with 100 pc EA to end discrimination among different groups.