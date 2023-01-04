PTI leader says MQM will be wiped off from Karachi in next elections

Karachi: The new Sindh governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has turned the Governor House into a new Nine Zero.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Criticising the governor for making efforts for uniting various factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Sheikh said the Governor House had become a new Nine Zero.During the time the MQM founder was leading the party, Nine Zero was the name of the party’s headquarters in Federal B Area. The building has now been sealed.

The PTI leader said Tessori was doing political activities in violation of his constitutional duties as he had been trying to broker a deal among the splinter groups of the Muttahida.Sheikh said that the people were protesting over price hike but the imported rulers were least concerned about the pressing problems. He alleged that in the darkness of night, anti-people conspiracies had been hatched up in Bilawal House and Governor House.

He alleged that new delimitations was not the real issue of the MQM as its real issue was getting share from corruption money. He said an MPA of the MQM-P had raised the slogan ‘Let’s eat together’ on the floor of the Sindh Assembly. He said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and MQM-P were responsible for the destruction of Karachi and now they were again tying to plunge the megacity into darkness. Sheikh added that when 13 parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement could not compete with the PTI, the MQM would also not be able to defeat it even after the unification of its three factions.