Mac Allister happy at Brighton

LONDON: Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy to stay at Brighton after helping Argentina win the World Cup.
Mac Allister has returned to his Premier League club after two weeks in Argentina celebrating their dramatic World Cup final penalty shoot-out victory over France in Qatar.
The 24-year-old impressed throughout the World Cup as he became Brighton’s first ever winner of the tournament. With the transfer window now open, speculation about Mac Allister’s future is increasing amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea.
But Mac Allister only signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and is content on the south coast.
“I try not to read too much. I always say I am happy here, I don’t have any rush to leave,” Mac Allister told AlbionTV.
LAHORE: PCB Managing Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has made it clear that if pacer Mohammad Amir, who went into...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were unable to cope with Brentford’s “chaos” theory in a shock 3-1 defeat on...
PARIS: Marseille and Rennes kept up their chase for Champions League football on Monday with both coming through after...
BRISBANE: Matteo Berrettini put Italy into the city final of the inaugural United Cup with a brilliant attacking win...
SYDNEY: Captain Pat Cummins said Tuesday Australia had settled on their team for the final Test against South Africa...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors, especially the future PSA players on the senior circuit, bracketed in the Under-19 draw...
Comments