PFA to ban loose milk sale in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to enact the Minimum Pasteurisation Law regarding the ban on the sale of loose milk to ensure the provision of pure and fresh milk across Punjab.

The law will be implemented in some areas of the City in the first phase and to be expanded gradually across the province. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday. He stressed adopting international practices to overcome the issues of substandard milk sale. He said that the tractability of milk would be easy after enacting the law while milk would be available in a packed and pasteurised form. Continuous checking of milk is being carried out at the entry and exit points of the cities with the help of milk mobile testing labs. In a survey, around 15,000 households received free milk tests, PFA DG said. The director general said that supply of traceable milk would be completed in different phases. He said that the implementation of the Minimum Pasteurisation Law would be done in 2023 while discussions had been ongoing with the Gowala Association and all stakeholders regarding the delivery of traceable milk.