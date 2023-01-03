Rapid decline in players ranking matter of concern for Pakistan squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash players’ rankings on the latest PSA list has witnessed a rapid decline in the recent months as the fears are there that in the upcoming months there would be hardly any name amongst the top 80 players.

Two top players Asim Khan (ranked 67) and Tayyab Aslam (68) are losing their ranking by each passing month while the rest of lot looked least bothered to take international ranking fixtures seriously.

Both the leading players have left for USA. Tayyab just underwent knee surgery while Asim was seen playing in the selected events only. “Fears are there for the first time in the history of Pakistan squash that there will be no Pakistan player among the top 80 players in the world within a couple of months. Such a scenario never emerged in the past as our leading names are struggling to maintain their ranking among the top 80. There are three Indians among the top 60 ranked on the list released on Sunday. The list has no Pakistan player which should be a matter of concern for the people sitting at the helm of affairs. We may even see further decline in the ranking with no improvement in players’ performance in the last few international events,” a former squash legend shared his views with ‘The News’.

He said that what matters the most is the PSA ranking. “Junior events are meant for spotting talent so that it could be groomed to a level where they can compete for the country and bring laurels. Grooming of the youth has been the real issue in squash.”

Pakistan have recently failed to earn a place in the Asian Senior Team Championship semi-finals besides failing to make it to the semi-finals of the CAS Open. Even the US Open for juniors produced the worst result with no player making it to the semi-finals.

Ashab Irfan, who was present in the USA, could not be unable to compete in the event as his entry was not sent. Pakistan juniors have already left for British Open. One can only pray for our juniors’ success.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary Group Captain Zafaryab has left for the UK along with the team. When contacted via Whatsapp, Zafaryab said he was in no position to share the reasons behind the decline in players’ ranking on the PSA list. “Once I come back I will be in a position to say something.” He was repeating the same answers when asked as why the full time coach was not allowed to accompany the team to British Open. “I will answer these questions later”, he said.