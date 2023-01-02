Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported on Sunday, without identifying them or giving their exact number.
“Several current and former players of one of Tehran’s prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” an Iranian news agency said.“Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption,” it added.Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.A number of current and former footballers as well as other athletes and prominent figures have been detained or questioned by the authorities after voicing support for the protests.
