Rs654m smuggled goods seized

LAHORE: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has surpassed benchmark seizure value of Rs650 million during the month of December, 2022.

This performance is outcome of stern action against smuggled goods in Lahore. The collectorate has made 49 seizures of various smuggled goods such as fabric, tyres, betel nuts, skimmed milk, cigarettes, LCDs during the month and the worth of seized smuggled goods is Rs654 million. The collectorate has not only foiled smuggling attempts of notorious smugglers Haji Sadiq, Nabi Bakhsh and Javed but also done an effective crackdown on various godowns where these smuggled goods were being concealed.