New year, new hope

Given the state of the country, there is more fear and frustration among the people than ever before. Our politicians channel these emotions not into productive legislation, but to wage their own petty squabbles. They blame all of the problems faced by the people on their opponents and try to ride the wave of anger into power. There is no mention of what policies the opponents got wrong and what they are going to do differently, it’s all invective. Hence, at the end of the day, we remain stuck in the same quagmire regardless of who is in charge. Thus far, the aforementioned strategy has been a winning one. I hope that a new year will bring a new attitude among the Pakistani people and that they will not be duped again.

Zafarullah Rind

Sanghar