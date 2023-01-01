Iran protester on death row granted retrial

TEHRAN: Iran´s top court has ordered the retrial of a third man reportedly sentenced to death over nationwide protests, the judiciary said on Saturday.
The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country´s strict dress code for women. Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.
