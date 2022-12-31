 
Saturday December 31, 2022
Top Story

PM condoles with Modi on his mother’s death

By APP
December 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday conveyed his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the death of his mother.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother,” he said in a tweet.

“My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

