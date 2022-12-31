PM condoles with Modi on his mother’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday conveyed his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the death of his mother.
“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother,” he said in a tweet.
“My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.
PESHAWAR: An agreement has been reached between Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization and Hydro Power Training...
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar, while talking on Geo News programme “Aaj...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers released Donald Trump´s tax returns on Friday, ending a yearslong battle by the former...
A representational image of journalists' protest. — AFP/FilePARIS: Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed...
ISLAMABAD: After a decrease in the prices of Propane and Butane by Saudi Aramco, the government on Friday also slashed...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as...
Comments