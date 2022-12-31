World has lost ‘great sporting icon’ in Pele: Olympics chief

GENEVA: The International Olympic Committee said the world had lost a great sporting icon and football had lost its king after Brazil legend Pele died on Thursday aged 82.

Pele was named the athlete of the century by the IOC in 1999 and was honoured with the Olympic Order, the Olympic Movement’s highest award, in 2016. “With Pele’s passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon,” IOC president Thomas Bach said on Twitter.

“As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.” National Olympic committees voted him the athlete of the century in 1999.

“Football has lost its king,” the IOC said in its tribute. “An all-around footballer with a special talent, Pele won fans across all continents of the world. He played a crucial role in the rise of football to the position of most popular sport on the planet.” Pele never played in the Olympic Games, but he took part in the Olympic torch relay for Rio 2016.