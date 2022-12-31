Pakistan add Fakhar, Haris to ODI list

KARACHI: The national interim selection committee on Friday added left-handed batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the probables' list which has already been announced for the three ICC Men’s World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand.

These two batsmen were included in the list after passing their fitness tests. “We have added Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the New Zealand probables list after they passed their fitness tests today. The two are also playing in the Pakistan Cup and are doing well,” the chairman of interim selection committee Shahid Afridi tweeted on Friday.

This stretched the probables' strength to 23. As many as final 16-man squad for the thee-match series will be announced later. The matches will be played here at the National Stadium on January 9, 11 and 13.

Haris Sohail has played his last ODI against Zimbabwe on October 30, 2020, at Rawalpindi. Fakhar, on the other hand, has played his last ODI on August 21, 2022, at Rotterdam, against the Netherlands.