Govt trying to provide relief to people, says Amir Muqam

TIMERGARA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and provincial president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Engineer Amir Muqam has said the government is aware of the public grievances and will try its best to provide relief to them.

He was addressing a party gathering after inaugurating a natural gas Town Border Station (TBS) at the Timergara Shaheed Chowk as chief guest here on Friday.

Besides party workers, executive engineer SNGPL Nadar Khan, executive engineer construction Fayyaz Khan, JUI-F district chief Sirajud Din and area elders attended the function.

The gathering was also addressed by the PML-N divisional president Malik Jehan Zeb, district president Farooq Iqbal, general secretary Sardar Javed Akhtar, Timergara tehsil chairman Mufti Irfanuddin and others.

Amir Muqam said the federal government would complete its tenure and general elections would be held on time. The PML-N leader said there would be no early election on any dictation or will of a ‘failed’ political leader.

He said the country’s president had admitted that the establishment had helped bring Imran Khan into power in 2018. He said the PTI had no issue in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so it should dissolve the provincial assembly.

He claimed the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif had included the Chakdara-Chitral route in the CPEC project while the PTI government had dropped it.

He said the former premier Imran Khan had ruined the economy of the country and the PDM had been trying its level best to steer the country out of that turmoil. He alleged that Imran Khan had done a financial terrorism with the country and he should be taken to task. He said that the PTI chief was leveling baseless allegations against Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif but the foreign courts had proved him wrong.

Amir Muqam said that he considered politics as a service to humanity to address people’s problems. “The problem of low gas pressure in Lower Dir is solved today,” he said, adding that the gas consumers of Hassan Dherai, Timer, Mian Banda, Timergara, Manogay and Qaziabad would have full pressure with the installation of the TBS at Timergara.

He said it was shameful that after the theft of the watch having an image of ‘Khana Kaaba’, the historical heritage of Upper Dir that was present in the bungalow of Nawab of Dir, was also stolen and shifted to Swat.